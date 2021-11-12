Beatrice Agba Nwaji, a former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has revealed that she's scared of having sex.
BBNaija's Beatrice says she's afraid of sex
The reality TV star highlights one of her fears in life.
The single mother made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, November 11, 2021.
"Can’t believe at my age I’m still afraid of s*x”. #SW," she tweeted.
The reality TV star's tweet was received with mixed reactions.
While many encouraged her to embrace her fears, some mocked her.
According to them, she was tweeting about it for the clout.
Beatrice was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.
The entrepreneur's stay in the house was short-lived as she got evicted at the early stage of the show.
