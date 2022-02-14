BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

The reality TV star recently revealed that she is expecting her second child.

In a series of photos shared via her page, Bam Bam expressed the joy of motherhood.

"No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you and your sister are the only ones who know what my heart sounds like from the inside 🧡Being a mother is learning about the strength you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed 🧡," she captioned some of the photos.

She featured her husband and reality TV star Teddy A in some of the photos.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed their first child back in 2020.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

The couple's outfit was designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire while Bam Bam's dresses were styled by Medlin Boss.

The event which was held at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai was one of the reasons almost everyone vacated Lagos for us.