RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Bam Bam and her hubby are expecting their second child together.

Reality TV star Bam Bam and her hubby Teddy A [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Reality TV star Bam Bam and her hubby Teddy A [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan popularly known as Bam Bam has released some stunning maternity photos on her Instagram page.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star recently revealed that she is expecting her second child.

In a series of photos shared via her page, Bam Bam expressed the joy of motherhood.

"No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you and your sister are the only ones who know what my heart sounds like from the inside 🧡Being a mother is learning about the strength you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed 🧡," she captioned some of the photos.

She featured her husband and reality TV star Teddy A in some of the photos.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed their first child back in 2020.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

Reality TV stars Teddy A and Bam Bam [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Reality TV stars Teddy A and Bam Bam [Instagram/BammyBestowed] Pulse Nigeria

The couple's outfit was designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire while Bam Bam's dresses were styled by Medlin Boss.

The event which was held at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai was one of the reasons almost everyone vacated Lagos for us.

The wedding ceremony had quite a large number of celebrities in attendance.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekemini Obop promoting the next Gen of music creatives through DSP curation and digital marketing

Ekemini Obop promoting the next Gen of music creatives through DSP curation and digital marketing

BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party

Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

Zubby Michael spends N8m on food. (ThisNigeria)