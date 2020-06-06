Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan also known as Bam Bam is celebrating her husband, Teddy A on his birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, June 6, 2020, where she penned down a very cute message for the birthday celebrant.

"Happy birthday honey. You are sweet, you’re kind you’re mischievous, naughty, generous my greatest support system and my lover... words fail me in describing how awesome a human being you are," she wrote.

"I’m honored and glad to be in this journey of life with you, I couldn’t have chosen anyone else, you’re my gift from God. Happy birthday, Papi, I thank God for choosing us for each other."

"I pray you celebrate many more birthdays in wealth and In style, Zen and I wish you happy happy birthday ... Thank you for taking care of us, we love you. #teddyasbirthday #bamteddy."

Happy birthday to Teddy A from all of at Pulse.