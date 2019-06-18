Bam Bam has called out the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly harassing and assaulting her brother.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday, June 17, 2019, where she shared a tweet of her brother's ugly experience in the hands of the men of the Nigeria police force.

"My brother earlier today got harassed and slapped by the @PoliceNG along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. After being accused for being an armed robber. #wtf 😠😠😠 he was with my driver and his friend heading to IITA in Ibadan! They even threatened to shoot! This must freakn stop!" she wrote.

Times without numbers we've heard stories of how celebrities and ordinary citizens of Nigeria have been harassed and intimidated by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

In some cases, we've seen these guys get brutalised and assaulted by these overzealous police officer.

The time Zoro allegedly escaped gunshots from SARS

Back in 2018, Zoro shared his ugly experience in Port Harcourt in the hands of SARS. In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 15, 2018, the rapper revealed how he almost lost his life to the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad. He also shared a photo of himself looking all battered and overwhelmed.

"Sars in Port Harcourt. You double-cross us, flash torch, we stop, you begin shoot? We come down you still Dey shoot? Mr Mike and wachukwu weldone.." he tweeted.

"Just had the most terrible day of my lifeee Gooooooddd," he added.

iLLBliss also had his own fair share of SARS brutality

Back in July 2018, iLLBLISS shared with fans his shocking experience in the hands of SARS as they pointed a gun at his head. The rapper and music executive made this known on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on his Twitter page. The tweet, as usual, started off a conversation on social media over the continuous manhandling and brutality faced by innocent people from these Special police officers.

"Last night SARS had guns to my head! Lying on the coal tar next to my manager/ what the fk is going on? Searching us for tramadol and....." he tweeted.

The list is endless of celebs who have faced one ordeal or the other in the hands of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in the country. What do you think the government should do about it?