BBNaija's Anto Lecky opens up about recent weight gain

It began when the reality TV star took to Twitter and posted pictures of herself in a blue tube dress. Both fans and critics noticed that she had put on some weight; while some commended her, others expressed concern over it.

After seeing the comments, she posted a tweet saying, "So when I was skinny, I was nothing to you people. Anyhow, I’m working out by next month, Insha Allah! I don’t even recognize myself”.

The discourse about the doctorate holder's weight gain continued on Twitter after her initial post. She then explained in a separate tweet that the reason behind her weight gain is a health condition she has been battling behind closed doors.

Lecky's tweet read, "Thanks to everyone for the kind words about my weight gain. While I like it a little, I’m still self-conscious bc it was not intentional. It’s actually the side effect of a health condition that I’ve been battling. But inshallah, I will be healed soon and going to the gym."

Following this, many people in the comments began to diagnose her, assuming the illness she spoke of is Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

To which she responded saying, "Instagram ppl have given me illness I don’t have oo Anyway, I’m working on many projects later this year targeted at different health conditions people face. Please support these initiatives once we are ready."

During Lecky's time in the Big Brother Naija house in 2018, she was known for her petite stature, which is why her new look came as a surprise to many.