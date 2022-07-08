RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV star Alex Asogwu
Reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual]

The reality TV star made this known via her TikTok account on Friday, July 8, 2022.

"Dear lesbians I'm into responsible men. Sweethearts, leave my DM. Enjoy yourselves and have a nice day," she wrote.

Alex's latest post is coming months after she addressed the rumours of her relationship with a lesbian.

"Hello everyone, how are you doing?? I’m not one to defend or explain myself but on second thought, considering future plans that I have and people that look up to me, I’ll do this once and hopefully never again,'' she wrote.

"I take a stand against bullying and I won’t be bullied into silence. I don’t think my name has been mentioned on the blog since this quagmire but I’ve gotten horrible messages and threats."

Reality TV star Alex Asogwu
Reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual] Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star also said that she has a clear conscience and won't be deterred by those trying to ruin an image she has built for years.

"I’ve conducted myself responsibly almost all my life and I’m proud to say I have a clear conscience with myself and my maker. You may choose to deny this but believe it or not, I’m at peace with myself and “Good girl” may not pay immediately but it eventually does,” she wrote.

She dared her accusers to come forward with proof of her affairs.

Nigerian reality TV star Alex Asogwu
Nigerian reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual] Pulse Nigeria

"That being stated, I challenge the blogs to bring out the proof that supports their allegations. I’m not requesting one of the fabricated chat or voice notes that you people usually put together to back your claims and deceive people as I’ll need to know whoever is behind this,'' she concluded.

Alex was one of the popular housemates from the third season of Big Brother Naija.

The multi-talented media personality came third in that season.

She has since gone on to dabble in different things including modelling, acting and content creation.

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

