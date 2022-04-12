'I don't have anything to do with any woman' - BBNaija's Alex address l*sbian relationship rumours

In a lenghty post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, April 11, 2022, the actress disclosed that she will not be bullied by any blogger trying to tarnish her image.

"Hello everyone, how are you doing?? I’m not one to defend or explain myself but on second thought, considering future plans that I have and people that look up to me, I’ll do this once and hopefully never again,'' she wrote.

"I take a stand against bullying and I won’t be bullied into silence. I don’t think my name has been mentioned on the blog since this quagmire but I’ve gotten horrible messages and threats."

“Kindly confirm who you are talking about that her name starts from “A” as this unclear news is denting my image. Now, if this eventually turns out to be Alex Unusual, let me say this. I’ve conducted myself responsibly.”

The reality TV star also said that she has a clear conscience and won't be deterred by those trying to ruin an image she has built for years.

"I’ve conducted myself responsibly almost all my life and I’m proud to say I have a clear conscience with myself and my maker. You may choose to deny this but believe it or not, I’m at peace with myself and “Good girl” may not pay immediately but it eventually does,” she wrote.

"For the past few days, I’ve watched blogs make efforts to tarnish my image/reputation. One that I’ve built on sincerity as I know a lot of young people look up to me."

"Asides from responsible business, I have never had anything to do with a married man and I don’t advise anyone to. I also haven’t had anything to do with any woman."

She dared her accusers to come forward with proof of her affairs.

"That being stated, I challenge the blogs to bring out the proof that supports their allegations. I’m not requesting one of the fabricated chat or voice notes that you people usually put together to back your claims and deceive people as I’ll need to know whoever is behind this,'' she concluded.

Alex was one of the popular housemates from the third season of Big Brother Naija.

The multi-talented media personality came third in that season.