ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'BBNaija' stars Tolanibaj and Christy O exchange words on Twitter

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Looks like the Big Brother Naija girlies are fighting.

BBNaija All Stars housemateTolanibaj goes off on Cynthia o[Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija All Stars housemateTolanibaj goes off on Cynthia o[Instagram/bigbronaija]

Recommended articles

Tolanibaj dragged Christy O by her lace front about her allegations that she was having an affair with married reality star Kess. However, Kess himself debunked the allegations, clarifying that he never had an affair with Christy O, or any female housemate for that matter.

After Kess said his peace, Tolanibaj immediately took to the micro-blogging app, calling her counterpart out for her lies. She taunted Christy, noting that she was getting a taste of her own medicine for a 'false narrative' that she painted about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her tweet read, "You will continue to get exposed and self-destruct for this narrative you cooked about me. You see how quick karma came? This is just the beginning."

Christy O soon responded to her tweet, telling her to shut up and keep her thoughts to herself.

"STFU bi**h," she replied.

However, Tolanibaj was not done; clapping back at Christy, she called her response and called her stupid. Going further, she directed her fans and followers to continue dragging her online.

She said, "What a lazy and weak clapback. Ode Oshi Anyways she’s back online... Drag her for FILTH!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Tolanibaj's anger stems from Christy O's tweet from July 2023 when the All Stars edition was still on, in which she slut shamed her by calling Farm City, a hangout spot for sex workers, TBaj's spot.

Her tweet read, "It’s funny how you are slutshaming someone when everyone knows Farmcity is your hustling spot."

According to Christy at the time, she made that tweet in defence of young Ilebaye whom Tolanibaj allegedly slut shamed. In the tweet, she took it upon herself to serve Tolanibaj a taste of her medicine for slut shaming Baye.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Fabian Adeoye Lojede forays into energy sector

Actor Fabian Adeoye Lojede forays into energy sector

'BBNaija' stars Tolanibaj and Christy O exchange words on Twitter

'BBNaija' stars Tolanibaj and Christy O exchange words on Twitter

Here are 4 of the best Nigerian reality TV shows we have ever had

Here are 4 of the best Nigerian reality TV shows we have ever had

'Over The Bridge' trailer promises an intriguing story

'Over The Bridge' trailer promises an intriguing story

Primeboy in police custody after being declared wanted in Mohbad's case

Primeboy in police custody after being declared wanted in Mohbad's case

Some housemates advised me to dump Angel - 'BBNaija' star Soma

Some housemates advised me to dump Angel - 'BBNaija' star Soma

BNXN's introspection on 'Sincerely, BNXN' is stunted by monotony

BNXN's introspection on 'Sincerely, BNXN' is stunted by monotony

Why operations of Beat 97FM, Naija 102.7FM in Ibadan are temporarily closed

Why operations of Beat 97FM, Naija 102.7FM in Ibadan are temporarily closed

Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith attests doubles down that her relationship with Soma is real. [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

Portable and his new whip [Instagram/Portablebaeby]

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

BBNaija housemate Maria Benjamin is now a mother[Instagram/mariachikebenjamin]

BBNaija's Maria announces birth of her baby boy Leonardo