'BBNaija' stars Tolanibaj and Christy O exchange words on Twitter

Tolanibaj dragged Christy O by her lace front about her allegations that she was having an affair with married reality star Kess. However, Kess himself debunked the allegations, clarifying that he never had an affair with Christy O, or any female housemate for that matter.

After Kess said his peace, Tolanibaj immediately took to the micro-blogging app, calling her counterpart out for her lies. She taunted Christy, noting that she was getting a taste of her own medicine for a 'false narrative' that she painted about her.

Her tweet read, "You will continue to get exposed and self-destruct for this narrative you cooked about me. You see how quick karma came? This is just the beginning."

Christy O soon responded to her tweet, telling her to shut up and keep her thoughts to herself.

"STFU bi**h," she replied.

However, Tolanibaj was not done; clapping back at Christy, she called her response and called her stupid. Going further, she directed her fans and followers to continue dragging her online.

She said, "What a lazy and weak clapback. Ode Oshi Anyways she’s back online... Drag her for FILTH!"

Tolanibaj's anger stems from Christy O's tweet from July 2023 when the All Stars edition was still on, in which she slut shamed her by calling Farm City, a hangout spot for sex workers, TBaj's spot.

Her tweet read, "It’s funny how you are slutshaming someone when everyone knows Farmcity is your hustling spot."