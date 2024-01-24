ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija star Venita advices women against marrying before age 28

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stressed that if her daughter tells her that she intends to get married before 28 years of age, she would disagree.

Big Brother Naija All Stars Venita Akpofure believes that women need to mature before considering marriage
Big Brother Naija All Stars Venita Akpofure believes that women need to mature before considering marriage

Venita emphasised the importance of enjoying one's youth and gaining diverse life experiences before getting married. She warned women to avoid getting married specifically before the age of 28.

She stated: "Don't marry young o! Don't go and do 'I'm doing high school sweetheart. We die here.' Just be young! Enjoy your life. When you're tired, get married."

The mother of two highlighted her position, particularly for her daughter, saying, "If my daughter approaches me, as long as she's not, I swear to God, not up to 28, we can rock with it. Anything below 28, please no."

Venita has two daughters
The reality star emphasised the need for individuals to discover themselves fully before committing to marriage. She acknowledged that while some people might be mature at a younger age, it's crucial to explore various aspects of life to make informed decisions about marriage.

"Don't get me wrong, there are people who are mature, oh. But you need to try different things in life, different experiences, to be sure of okay, I want to be stuck here. Because it's handcuff, you're there," Venita explained.

Sharing her own experience, Venita, who is divorced, provided insight into the challenges of long-term commitment. She suggested that couples to consider separate yet connected rooms, to help maintain independence and avoid potential conflicts.

