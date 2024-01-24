BBNaija star Venita advices women against marrying before age 28

Venita emphasised the importance of enjoying one's youth and gaining diverse life experiences before getting married. She warned women to avoid getting married specifically before the age of 28.

She stated: "Don't marry young o! Don't go and do 'I'm doing high school sweetheart. We die here.' Just be young! Enjoy your life. When you're tired, get married."

The mother of two highlighted her position, particularly for her daughter, saying, "If my daughter approaches me, as long as she's not, I swear to God, not up to 28, we can rock with it. Anything below 28, please no."

The reality star emphasised the need for individuals to discover themselves fully before committing to marriage. She acknowledged that while some people might be mature at a younger age, it's crucial to explore various aspects of life to make informed decisions about marriage.

"Don't get me wrong, there are people who are mature, oh. But you need to try different things in life, different experiences, to be sure of okay, I want to be stuck here. Because it's handcuff, you're there," Venita explained.