BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

In an exclusive interview with Joy Prime TV in Ghana, she candidly shared her side of the story, shedding light on the factors that led to their breakup.

The reality TV star expressed that when she initially entered the relationship with Groovy, she did so with genuine intentions.

However, as time went on, she began to uncover inconsistencies in his feelings towards her. It became apparent that his affections were not as sincere as hers.

The BBNaija star went on to disclose that she discovered Groovy's interest in another girl while they were still together.

Rather than confront the situation head-on, Phyna decided to take a strategic approach. She chose to play along, carefully navigating the circumstances while protecting her own emotions.

"I genuinely entered the relationship with the belief that it was mutual. However, as time went on, I discovered that his feelings were not as genuine as mine. When I found out about his interest in another girl, I had to be smart and handle the situation accordingly," Phyna explained during the interview.

The former Big Brother Naija star also disclosed that she has been receiving numerous marriage proposals through social media.

Opening up about her readiness for marriage, Phyna took to her Twitter handle on June 2, 2023, to share her thoughts.