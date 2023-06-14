ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

Anna Ajayi

The reality TV star said she discovered Groovy's interest in another girl while they were still together.

Phyna talks about her past relationship with Groovy [Twitter]
Phyna talks about her past relationship with Groovy [Twitter]

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with Joy Prime TV in Ghana, she candidly shared her side of the story, shedding light on the factors that led to their breakup.

The reality TV star expressed that when she initially entered the relationship with Groovy, she did so with genuine intentions.

However, as time went on, she began to uncover inconsistencies in his feelings towards her. It became apparent that his affections were not as sincere as hers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBNaija star went on to disclose that she discovered Groovy's interest in another girl while they were still together.

Rather than confront the situation head-on, Phyna decided to take a strategic approach. She chose to play along, carefully navigating the circumstances while protecting her own emotions.

"I genuinely entered the relationship with the belief that it was mutual. However, as time went on, I discovered that his feelings were not as genuine as mine. When I found out about his interest in another girl, I had to be smart and handle the situation accordingly," Phyna explained during the interview.

The former Big Brother Naija star also disclosed that she has been receiving numerous marriage proposals through social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening up about her readiness for marriage, Phyna took to her Twitter handle on June 2, 2023, to share her thoughts.

Accompanied by stunning photos of herself dressed in a wedding gown, she excitedly wrote, "Me practicing my wedding gown. 26 and ready"

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Don Jazzy is a proud owner of two Mikano cars.

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Wizkid

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Zainab Balogun suffered from a medical disorder that had an impact on her marriage [Instagram/ZainabBalogun]

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

A fan gifted Iya gbokan a car [Twitter]

Iya Gbonkan receives brand new car with almost ₦5 million in donation