ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'BBNaija' star Mercy Eke tearfully recounts lack of support from housemates

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

At some point, she started to feel like she did something wrong by going back into the house.

Is it a crime to want more? Mercy Eke tearfully asks [Hero Daniels]
"Is it a crime to want more?" Mercy Eke tearfully asks [Hero Daniels]

Recommended articles

Speaking with media personality Hero Daniels, she detailed how she was trolled for returning to the house and how it affected her. Mercy recalled how she began to feel like she was wrong for reaching for the stars or asking for too much by vying for the cash prize a second time.

She said, "I feel like I'm too ambitious, people made me feel like I'm asking for too much. What did I do wrong? I did not commit any crime. The only crime I committed was wanting more, and I ask again, is that a bad thing for a person to want more."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tearfully, she attested that she was treated differently in the house, compared to Whitemoney who was also a winner from a different season. She then noted that the only support she got during her time in the house was from her fanbase.

"I remember that we had another winner in that house but the energy they gave me both inside the house and outside the house was different. I didn't have any support apart from my fans, it's still in my head and I'm not lying because it's pure hatred and wickedness that I went through. I don't even have too much, I just package myself. Even when I don't eat, people won't know," said the reality TV star.

Mercy went on to state that she felt picked on by people who thought that she was already successful and did not need to return to the show. But for her, the only reason they would feel like she is better off was because of how well-put-together she seemed online.

"I'm beginning to realise that it's hard for people to support a person that they perceive as successful, people were asking 'Why is she there, she has done this before. People just saw the hard work I put in, nobody saw what I had done to be there they're just seeing the flashy side and capitalising on it," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality TV star came in second place in the recently concluded All Stars show which was won by Ilebaye.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 3 films Nigeria has ever submitted for the Oscars

Here are 3 films Nigeria has ever submitted for the Oscars

'Bridgerton' & 'The Witcher', among highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

'Bridgerton' & 'The Witcher', among highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

'BBNaija' star Mercy Eke tearfully recounts lack of support from housemates

'BBNaija' star Mercy Eke tearfully recounts lack of support from housemates

AGN announces withdrawal from federation of Nollywood guilds

AGN announces withdrawal from federation of Nollywood guilds

Will Smith wants you to know he's unbothered by Jada Pinkett-Smith's drama

Will Smith wants you to know he's unbothered by Jada Pinkett-Smith's drama

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Spotify hosts artists, media, influencers, fans in celebration of Afrobeats

Spotify hosts artists, media, influencers, fans in celebration of Afrobeats

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Nigerian music star Oxlade was a student of LASU before he dropped out [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Oxlade dropped out of university because cultists disturbed him to join them

Mohbad was popularly known for his song KPK/Ko po ke (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Mohbad passed away 1 month ago, here is what has happened since then

Davido is said to have blocked him after all this went down.

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins