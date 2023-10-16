'BBNaija' star Mercy Eke tearfully recounts lack of support from housemates

Speaking with media personality Hero Daniels, she detailed how she was trolled for returning to the house and how it affected her. Mercy recalled how she began to feel like she was wrong for reaching for the stars or asking for too much by vying for the cash prize a second time.

She said, "I feel like I'm too ambitious, people made me feel like I'm asking for too much. What did I do wrong? I did not commit any crime. The only crime I committed was wanting more, and I ask again, is that a bad thing for a person to want more."

Tearfully, she attested that she was treated differently in the house, compared to Whitemoney who was also a winner from a different season. She then noted that the only support she got during her time in the house was from her fanbase.

"I remember that we had another winner in that house but the energy they gave me both inside the house and outside the house was different. I didn't have any support apart from my fans, it's still in my head and I'm not lying because it's pure hatred and wickedness that I went through. I don't even have too much, I just package myself. Even when I don't eat, people won't know," said the reality TV star.

Mercy went on to state that she felt picked on by people who thought that she was already successful and did not need to return to the show. But for her, the only reason they would feel like she is better off was because of how well-put-together she seemed online.

"I'm beginning to realise that it's hard for people to support a person that they perceive as successful, people were asking 'Why is she there, she has done this before. People just saw the hard work I put in, nobody saw what I had done to be there they're just seeing the flashy side and capitalising on it," she added.

