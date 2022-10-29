RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adekunle made the announcement in a post on his Instagram page.

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference
BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

Read Also

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, October 29, 2022, the reality TV star said he was delighted to announce that he would be hosting the 2022 World Cup conference.

In the said post, Adekunle wrote, “Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.”

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will get underway on the 20th of November through 18th of December with 32 teams battling to win the most coveted national team football honour.

Meanwhile, his announcement post was greeted with a lot of excitement from his fans who described the former BBNaija Level Up season housemate as a wonderful compere with great eloquence.

Pulse reports that Adekunle is one of the six housemates who managed to stay in the house until the very last day of the show, even though he was evicted to pave the way for the emergence of Phyna as the eventual winner.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

Future Sounds Vol.30 featuring Majeeed, Spy Shitta, Shaun Mbah, D Jay and more

Future Sounds Vol.30 featuring Majeeed, Spy Shitta, Shaun Mbah, D Jay and more

I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan

I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan

Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s ‘Covenant’ series

Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s ‘Covenant’ series

New trend, with 'Feelins' from Oris Armstrong & Nature C...

New trend, with 'Feelins' from Oris Armstrong & Nature C...

Puncho shares new amapiano vibe titled 'Dance'

Puncho shares new amapiano vibe titled 'Dance'

Shine TTW drops debut single 'No Religion'

Shine TTW drops debut single 'No Religion'

Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'

Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week.Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Davido, Zlatan attend Oba of Benin children’s party

Davido, Zlatan attend Oba of Benin children’s party

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Ooni of Ife to marry 6th wife in 2 months.

Ooni of Ife set to marry 6th wife in 2 months