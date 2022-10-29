BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, October 29, 2022, the reality TV star said he was delighted to announce that he would be hosting the 2022 World Cup conference.

In the said post, Adekunle wrote, “Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.”

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will get underway on the 20th of November through 18th of December with 32 teams battling to win the most coveted national team football honour.

Meanwhile, his announcement post was greeted with a lot of excitement from his fans who described the former BBNaija Level Up season housemate as a wonderful compere with great eloquence.