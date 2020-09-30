Former Big Brother Naija housemate and winner of its fourth season, Mercy Eke has been gifted two plots of land by her fans.

The reality TV star was left in shock as her fans gave her the documents to the two plots of land.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we give to you these two plots of land," they said.

Eke turned 27 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

As part of activities to mark her birthday, the reality TV star got her a Range Rover Velar.

"I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it🗣 Couldn't think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 from me to me...Range Rover Velar!!!!!!" she captioned the photo of the SUV.

Eke's new car is a 2018 Range Rover P250 SE which according to cars website, JDPower, goes for about $51,000 (N19.6M - N20M).