'BBNaija' lovers Soma and Angel unfollow each other on Instagram

It was noticed yesterday October 18, 2023, that the couple unfollowed each other on the platform and it has left their fans worried if this is the end of the union.

The SOM-GEL ship budded in the Big Brother Naija house during the recently concluded All Stars season, quickly captivating the attention of the viewers as it grew. Although many condemned the relationship because both Angel and Soma were in separate relationships before going into the house, thus making some viewers sceptical about the authenticity of the relationship.

Back in the house, their romance quickly bloomed and was sealed with a kiss at some point, a highlight of their ship. However, after the heated lip-lock, Angel told fellow housemate Ilebaye that she was not sure about her relationship with him because they were consistently having issues.

She had said, "I think maybe our compatibility is just sexual tension that we are mistaking for love and maybe actually not love. Because every week something must happen, every week..."

Following their eviction from the house, Soma and Angel spent time during their post-eviction interviews constantly reassuring the public of the authenticity of their relationship, debunking claims that it was a tactic to win the show. According to Soma their relationship was not planned upon entry to the house but nature had other plans as they grew a liking to each other over time.