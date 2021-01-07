The mother of former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Kiddwaya, has come out to defend him and his brother after critics slammed them for living with their dad.

Susan Waya in a post shared via her Instagram page said they enjoy every opportunity to spend quality time with their father.

"I don't get it why it bothers a lot of people that my boys live their dad in their own home, go on holidays with him and enjoy every opportunity to spend quality time together," she wrote.

Susan Waya defends her son on Instagram

"So when is it the right time to move out of their own home? Or is their dad complaining? Haba!!!"

Kidd's mum's post is coming on the heels of the comments and criticisms that have been generated on social media after it was revealed that the reality TV star still resides at his dad's house.