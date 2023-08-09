ADVERTISEMENT
'BBNaija' Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is now a mother of three children.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate is now a mother of 3!
Former Big Brother Naija housemate is now a mother of 3! [Instagram/officialgiftypowers]

The proud mother took to her Instagram to let her followers in on the good news. She posted a carousel of pictures from her pregnancy, as well as a sneak peek of her bundle of joy and the latest edition to her family.

In her caption, she penned some details about her motherhood, noting that sometimes she would sometimes get overwhelmed with pride when she thinks about her journey so far and cry. According to her, she now has two sons and a daughter.

Her caption read, "One year don waka!!! I am a mother again!! It's a boy. A mother to two boys and a girl After birth, there were nights I would cry while patting my son to sleep, WHY? Because I'm proud of how far I've come."

Gifty during her pregnancy. She disclosed that her swollen feet and face are always a giveaway when she's pregnant
Gifty during her pregnancy. She disclosed that her swollen feet and face are always a giveaway when she's pregnant Pulse Nigeria

The actress continued to reflect on her journey, describing it as a crazy ride that she adores every part of and 'wouldn't change a thing about'. Gifty also admitted that being a mother is with its challenges as a responsibility.

In her words, "My life journey has been a…crazy ride, but in each of all of my journeys, I've come to realize that, WHERE & WHO you choose today determines your tomorrow, indeed this quote is a fact. Motherhood is a responsibility, a challenging one at that, but I've loved every bit of it and I'm still loving it and wouldn't change a thing".

She has been out of the spotlight, leading a private life and enjoying motherhood for years.
She has been out of the spotlight, leading a private life and enjoying motherhood for years. "Ghana should be called the giant of Africa, not Nigeria" - BBNaija's Gifty Powers explains Pulse Ghana
The ex-housemate kept her pregnancy private, as she also did with her first two children. Back in 2017 after her time in the Big Brother house, many were unaware of the fact that she had a child until a year later when she celebrated her first birthday. A few days after the news broke, she decided to unveil her daughter's face.

According to her Instagram page, she welcomed her second child, her first boy in 2020. The identity of her partner remains unknown, and she likes to keep it that way.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

May is taking Yul Edochie and Judy Austin to court

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages