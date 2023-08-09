'BBNaija' Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

The proud mother took to her Instagram to let her followers in on the good news. She posted a carousel of pictures from her pregnancy, as well as a sneak peek of her bundle of joy and the latest edition to her family.

In her caption, she penned some details about her motherhood, noting that sometimes she would sometimes get overwhelmed with pride when she thinks about her journey so far and cry. According to her, she now has two sons and a daughter.

Her caption read, "One year don waka!!! I am a mother again!! It's a boy. A mother to two boys and a girl After birth, there were nights I would cry while patting my son to sleep, WHY? Because I'm proud of how far I've come."

The actress continued to reflect on her journey, describing it as a crazy ride that she adores every part of and 'wouldn't change a thing about'. Gifty also admitted that being a mother is with its challenges as a responsibility.

In her words, "My life journey has been a…crazy ride, but in each of all of my journeys, I've come to realize that, WHERE & WHO you choose today determines your tomorrow, indeed this quote is a fact. Motherhood is a responsibility, a challenging one at that, but I've loved every bit of it and I'm still loving it and wouldn't change a thing".

The ex-housemate kept her pregnancy private, as she also did with her first two children. Back in 2017 after her time in the Big Brother house, many were unaware of the fact that she had a child until a year later when she celebrated her first birthday. A few days after the news broke, she decided to unveil her daughter's face.