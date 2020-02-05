One of the cutest messages you'd be reading today on social media will be that of BBNaija's Gedoni to his fiancee, Khafi.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, where he penned down an adorable message for Khafi to celebrate her new business. He not only congratulated her on her new business but said some nice words that give us the impression that Gedoni might just be a poet.

"Not just only because it’s Wednesday. Not just cause of the things I feel for you but cause of the things I do not feel for anyone else but you. 🌹🖤 Not just for the many beautiful things you do and are to me; but cause of the many little things you do not even know you’re doing. Congratulations Love on the launch of your #acupofkhafimugs @thekhafishop👏🏿💪🏿 #Ediye #WCW #supportsystem #everythingandmor #Godpikin. I love you forever and a day more #mySunshine💋🌹💋," he wrote.

Congratulations to Khafi on her new business venture from all of us at Pulse. Everything about this celebrity couple oozes of love and a romance story that we don't want to ever see fade away.

Khafi and Gedoni surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement. [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]

Khafi and Gedoni surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement. The news of their engagement became the talk of the town as they even went on-trend on Twitter that day.