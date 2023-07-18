ADVERTISEMENT
Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has over 30 siblings from his father

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has made some interesting revelations about his family.

Neo Akpofure discloses that his father has over 30 children
Neo Akpofure discloses that his father has over 30 children

While speaking in the latest episode of the Terms & Conditions podcast, produced by the Pulse Podcast Network, the co-host talked about his upbringing in Asaba, Delta State, noting that he has over 30 siblings.

He added that he is the only one out of his six siblings on his mum’s side who can speak Igbo fluently. The fact that he had a lot of siblings took his co-hosts by surprise.

In his words, "Just from my mum o, I'm one of 30-something from my dad. I'm the last of seven from my mum, I have a lot of siblings”.

Neo is one of the co-hosts of the second season of the Terms & Conditions podcast, alongside Oyindachekwas and Sayo
Neo is one of the co-hosts of the second season of the Terms & Conditions podcast, alongside Oyindachekwas and Sayo Instagram

The reality TV star then made a joke, stating that his family does not invite people to their parties because they are already so many. He playfully stated, "If you see us when we dey do party for our house, we no dey invite any other person. No need."

Neo has always been open about his large family. In 2022, during an interview with Sunday Scoop, he spoke about his dreams and aspirations as an actor and made mention of the fact that he has over 10 siblings who are legal practitioners.

He said, "I have more than 10 siblings who are lawyers. I’m not trying to follow in anybody’s shadow. Rather, I am trying to create one for myself. Coming from a family with over 30 siblings made me not want to be like anybody else.

"I am just happy that I was able to find myself at the point that I did, and so far, I’m not like any of my siblings, and nobody is like me. If not for my father, siblings, and other family members, I won't have studied law.”

Neo studied law in the University, but is now chasing his dreams as an actor
Neo studied law in the University, but is now chasing his dreams as an actor{instagram/neoakpofure} Pulse Nigeria

Neo has since set himself apart from his numerous siblings and chased his dreams of acting.

The Terms & Conditions podcast episode is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

See the full episode below:

