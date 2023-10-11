'BBNaija' finalist Cross almost took a voluntary exit from the show

The reality TV star revealed this during an interview with popular media personality Miracle OP. Cross noted that the constant bickering in the house began to get to him around the second to third week, so much so that he wanted to ask Big Brother for a voluntary exit.

“A lot of things happened over the time I was in Big Brother House. I was a bit sad for about two or three weeks. There was a period of time that I actually wanted to go to Big Brother and tell him that I’m done. I really wanted to leave the house," he began.

Tagging the house as "dark and toxic," he detailed how negative the energy was. He then added that the energy shift was so different that it affected him more than his first time in the Big Brother house in 2019. He asserted that the house was so toxic that he was unable to see himself being happy there.

He continued, “The house was so dark; fighting, arguments, toxicity. It was just a different energy that I could not see myself happy. I could not see myself really doing much. There were a lot of strong energies and they were dimming me. I couldn’t be myself. The house got to me certain times compared to my first season."

Cross was a finalist in the recently concluded All Stars season of the show which ended on October 1, 2023. During his time in the house, like everyone else, he had altercations with other housemates, one of which was with the eventual winner of the season Ilebaye over a missing drink.

According to him, fellow housemate Kim Oprah was the person who helped him maintain his sanity during the reality TV show. Not only did Cross get along with her, but they were also involved in a love triangle of sorts, involving Pere. Thankfully, the complications did not cost the two men their friendship

