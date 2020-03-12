Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan also known as Bam Bam says breastfeeding her new baby hurts so much.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed their baby about a week ago.

The new mum and reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, where she talked about her baby and the journey so far.

"Breastfeeding hurts soooooo much I can’t lie! But baby needs all of it. Prioritizing her needs above my pain is one tough school. And we have been doing soo well," she tweeted.

"We need to perfect the sleeping patterns. My small eyes are almost gone."

Teddy A announced the arrival of their baby via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The couple welcomed a baby girl and named her Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

TeddyA and Bam Bam have welcomed a baby girl [Instagram/IamTeddyA]

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

Teddy A and Bam Bam welcomed a baby girl in March 2020 [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

The wedding ceremony had quite a large number of celebrities in attendance.