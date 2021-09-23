RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You can't teach people how to express emotions' - Waje tells those criticising BBNaija's Saga for crying over Nini

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Waje gives her two cent about Saga's meltdown after Nini's sudden disappearance.

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Nigerian singer Waje has advised those criticising Saga for crying over Nini to allow him to express himself the way that best suits him.

Recommended articles

The music star made this known while answering questions from her fans on Instagram Live.

"You cannot teach somebody how to express emotion. That's how you people how to grieve. Me that can cry over food. Let me be looking for food now and find out the food is not sweet after the sweat of searching for the food, I will cry," she said.

www.instagram.com

"You cannot come and say 'Waje is it because of food you are crying' my tolerance level is not yours so lemme be able to express myself the way I want to the way you would express yourself."

It would be recalled that Big Brother instructed Nini during her Tuesday diary session, to pack a few toiletries and secretly leave the house.

Saga inconsolable following Nini's exit [Twitter]
Saga inconsolable following Nini's exit [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

The prank which took effect in the middle of the night is billed to last 24 hours.

Since her surprise exit from the house, Saga has become a shadow of himself. The former offshore engineer, at some point, broke down in tears as he was inconsolable.

Nini has since returned to the house and reunited with the other housemates.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You can't teach people how to express emotions' - Waje tells those criticising BBNaija's Saga for crying over Nini

Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dikeh and the DSS to court demands N10B compensation

BBNaija 2021: Pere discovers Nini's return to the house, alerts Saga

Cheque releases 13-track new album, 'Bravo'

Wizkid is the only missing piece from Killertunes' 'KillaXtra' [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 2021: Orezi drags Saga over meltdown following Nini's 'disappearance'

Travel journalist Pelu Awofeso to produce documentary on Ajayi Crowther

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

TEMS: The Nigerian Alte-RnB singer on the world stage.

Trending

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu [LIB]

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian music star Davido and Fortune [Instagram/Fortune]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]