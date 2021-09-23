The music star made this known while answering questions from her fans on Instagram Live.

"You cannot teach somebody how to express emotion. That's how you people how to grieve. Me that can cry over food. Let me be looking for food now and find out the food is not sweet after the sweat of searching for the food, I will cry," she said.

"You cannot come and say 'Waje is it because of food you are crying' my tolerance level is not yours so lemme be able to express myself the way I want to the way you would express yourself."

It would be recalled that Big Brother instructed Nini during her Tuesday diary session, to pack a few toiletries and secretly leave the house.

Pulse Nigeria

The prank which took effect in the middle of the night is billed to last 24 hours.

Since her surprise exit from the house, Saga has become a shadow of himself. The former offshore engineer, at some point, broke down in tears as he was inconsolable.