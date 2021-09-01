RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija 2021: Uche Jombo takes a swipe at reality TV show, says 'it's been a boring season'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star believes the number of housemates may be responsible for her thoughts.

Uche Jombo [Instagram/UcheJombo]

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has taken a swipe at the most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Recommended articles

In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the movie star said this year's season of the reality TV show has been the most boring.

"I actually think this is the most boring Big Brother Naija season or is it because they were a lot of them? I don't know what it is, but to me, this is the least entertaining #BigBrotherNaijaShineYaEye," she tweeted.

The movie star believes the number of housemates may be responsible for her thoughts.
The movie star believes the number of housemates may be responsible for her thoughts. Pulse Nigeria

The sixth season of the reality TV show was launched on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The show kicked off with 22 housemates, - eleven guys joining on Saturday evening. The following day, eleven female housemates were introduced to the game.

Two weeks into the show, four new housemates, two males and two females were introduced to the game.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Uche Jombo takes a swipe at reality TV show, says 'it's been a boring season'

'Juju Stories' producers host private screening in Lagos [Photos]

Tems names Wizkid and Adele as her inspiration, says she will release new music before the end of 2021

British woman who said Burna Boy only sold out 12,000 seats at the O2 retracts her statement, says number isn't official

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary

Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' to debut on Netflix this October [Trailer]

Actor Bishop Umoh (Okon Lagos) shows off his newly built mansion

BBNaija 2021: OAP Dotun takes a swipe at Tega's husband over adultery confession