BBNaija 2021: Uche Jombo takes a swipe at reality TV show, says 'it's been a boring season'

In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the movie star said this year's season of the reality TV show has been the most boring.

"I actually think this is the most boring Big Brother Naija season or is it because they were a lot of them? I don't know what it is, but to me, this is the least entertaining #BigBrotherNaijaShineYaEye," she tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

The sixth season of the reality TV show was launched on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The show kicked off with 22 housemates, - eleven guys joining on Saturday evening. The following day, eleven female housemates were introduced to the game.