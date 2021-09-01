RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija 2021: OAP Dotun takes a swipe at Tega's husband over adultery confession

Dotun says Tega's husband's confession was a bad idea.

Nigerian popular On-Air personality, Dotun has taken a swipe at AJ Money, the husband of BBNaija's Tega over his adultery confession.

The OAP took to his Twitter page where he slammed the Calabar-based businessman.

"I said this before but some people crucified me. The only reason why a Naija man would allow his wife go to BBNaija is either he lost his place and wants to redeem himself, an open marriage, loves fame or doesn't care" he wrote.

"Whoever told him to write that piece doesn't like him."

Dotun's tweet came hours after Tega's husband revealed that he cheated on her.

According to AJ, the cheating incident scared their marriage.

