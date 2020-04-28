One of the former housemates of the reality TV show, Big Brother Africa, Elikem Kumordzie has revealed the reason why the marriage with fellow housemate, Pokello didn't work out.

The reality TV star made this known while granting an interview via Instagram live with fellow fashion designer and Radio host, KOD.

"There was an interview Pokello did some time ago and she said, Elikem was not ready for marriage. I got married at 26 – 27, maybe she was right. Pokello is three -years older and at the time we got married, I think she was 29 -30," he said.

"Maybe she was seeing something at that time, I couldn't see. But now that I have turned 31, am seeing a lot of things I didn't see at 27. In considering people and appreciating people, maybe she was right to some extent because I must have not understood the concept of marriage and sacrifice.

"I don’t remember too well when we fell off but there was this long period of time where things just went off. She has to be there [Zimbabwe] and I have to be here [Ghana ] and then we had to separate.

Elikem and Pokello were housemates during the eighth season of Big Brother Africa in 2013.

They both got married in 2015 and have a son together.