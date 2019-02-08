Basketmouth thinks a number of comedians are taking the easy way out by doing skits rather than actually doing standup comedy.

The award-winning comedian made this known during the recently held annual Social Media Week held in Lagos where he was a panelist. According to him, he still does not see enough comedians taking time to hone the craft of stand-up comedy. Expressing his displeasure with comedians who take the easy route of only creating skits.

"There's nothing like a good joke. A joke can always be improved and even I often share some of my jokes with fellow comedians and they tell me it’s okay but tell me how to make it better. Doing skits on social media is very different from performing on stage. There is no filter on stage,'' he said.

Basketmouth also urged upcoming acts to work on their content and create a fan base for themselves before approaching brands and demanding showcase opportunities. In addition to honing their craft and building their engagement,

Basketmouth also encouraged consistency because the opportunity for the next big gig might just be a view away. “Create content that is buyable. All you need is good content and it will sell by itself."

Basketmouth who recently delved into movie production revealed why his first movie is yet to be released.

Basketmouth takes on directorial role, explains reason for movie delay

Basketmouth has taken on a directorial role aside acting while explaining the reason for the delay in the release of his first feature film. In an Instagram post, the Chief Executive Officer of Baron World Entertainment said it was necessary for him to conclude a production preceding the release of his horror movie.

In another post, Basketmouth disclosed that he has taken on a directorial role and intends to surpass the achievements of famous music video director, Clarence Peters.