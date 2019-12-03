Basketmouth has come out to apologise over the controversial rape joke which had gotten a lot of people talking a few days ago.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 2, 2019, where he shared photos of the women who according to him are the most important people in his life. He went to caption the photo with quite a long epistle where he apologised about the said joke.

"Almost every morning in the blogs, on the news, there's a picture of a man sitting on the floor pleading, the caption is usually in the line of 'its the devils' handwork' and the topic is from underage defilement, rape or brutality against a woman or minor. I live in this same world with my most prized possessions my wife, my two daughters, my sisters and women who have built me into the man I am.

"I was recently presented an opportunity to create awareness on the efforts of the EU to bring support to fighting this scourge, it was a no-brainer for me. I refused any compensation for it and volunteered to lend my voice because... it's our fight, it's not for the EU...its for my girls' future. Unfortunately, a few years ago I shared up a Facebook post that I thought was shedding light through humor to the entitled crude and very present behavioral patterns of some African men who equate spending to sexual favors, but I also realized then that women actually have to face this daily and it's harrowing and I deeply apologized for it," he said.

He went to praise and thank every woman out there for being who they are and for the sacrifices they make to support men.

"I sincerely pray that this does not take away from the most important fight of our lives....the fight to secure our future...because the girl child is our future. I strongly appreciate the EU for this amazing platform to improve our lot, as long as the message reaches the ears of those who need it, then it's a win. To every woman - our mothers, sisters, lovers, wives, crowns, supporters, prayer partners, foundation, life.... thank you for being who you are. So many times you sacrifice who you are for a man to become who he wants to be. It's time we all love and also support you as you do us....cos in your light, we all shine," he concluded.

Basketmouth's statement is coming days after it was reported that he had been dropped as an ambassador to sex and gender-based violence in the European Union over a joke he made about rape. [Instagram/Basketmouth]

