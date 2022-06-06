RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Banky W thanks everyone for their support after winning House of Rep primaries

Odion Okonofua
Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]
Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

The music star defeated his opponent Barrister Sam Aiboni at the re-run which was held on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The singer-turned-politician later took to his Instagram page where he penned a lengthy note to appreciate everyone who supported him during the primaries.

"I want to thank the Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, the PDP, for encouraging me to join the family, and empowering me to stand on our great platform," he wrote.

"I want to thank our party members and delegates for accepting me, for trusting me, and for giving me the go-ahead - in a landslide - to represent the great constituency of Eti-Osa, Lagos."

He also appreciated his opponent at the election for the healthy competition.

"I want to thank my very formidable competitor Barrister Sam Aiboni – we are not opponents within the PDP; we are brothers on the same side, and I hope that our shared love for our community will build a bridge for us to be able work together for the progress and prosperity of our people," he added.

"I want to thank my family and friends, donors and volunteers, prayer warriors and well-wishers – words fail to describe how grateful I feel that you consider me worthy of your blessing, belief and support."

He didn't forget to thank his wife Adesua Etomi for her support during the campaigns.

"I also want to thank the love of my life, my wife, for holding my hand and standing by my side. Most importantly, I want to thank the almighty God - for the gift of life, and purpose. I am nothing without His Grace."

It would be recalled that the music star was given another chance after the party decided to have a repeat of the primaries.

Recall that Banky W, who is eyeing the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat, was declared winner of a primary election earlier conducted by the party.

However, in a dramatic twist, the official result sheet that surfaced online days after had another candidate's name as the winner.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

