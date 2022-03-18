Banky W slams Lagos State government over plans to reopen Lekki toll gate

The singer made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

"The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Govt. Life in Nigeria has been extremely difficult. All things being considered, the timing of this decision is just unfair," he tweeted.

According to the 'Lagos Party' singer, the state government has disregarded the pains young Nigerians felt during the killings that took place at the popular toll gate.

"Lagos State is exhibiting a blatant disregard - not just for the pain felt by all the young people who were hurt by the events of #EndSARS, but also the pain and difficulty being experienced by the majority of Lagosians just trying to survive in these difficult times," he added.

Banky's tweets are coming on the heels of the proposed opening of the toll gate.

According to the state commissioner for information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) will open the toll gate for business on Friday, April 1, 2022, for business.

Pulse Nigeria

However, commuters will have access to the toll gate for free for two weeks.

The Lekki toll gate was one of the grounds used for the #EndSars protests across the country in 2020.