Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Banky W, Simi, Dare Alade eulogise Tosyn Bucknor at service of songs

"If heaven has a radio station, I'm sure she already has a job," says Banky as celebs eulogise Tosyn Bucknor

During the service of songs held in Tosyn Bucknor's honour, celebrities in their numbers eulogised the On-Air personality.

  • Published:
Tosyn Bucknor passes away at 37 play

Tosyn Bucknor

(Twitter/Olawale Agbede)

The service of songs and night of tributes for the late Tosyn Bucknor which was held on Wednesday November 28, 2018, was attended by a number of celebrities.

They took out time to eulogise the late On-Air personality for her strives, achievements. For some, Tosyn was the reason they were able to achieve all they have been able to attain. While for some musicians, they praised for promoting their music without extorting money from them.

Banky W

play Banky W paying tribute at Tosyn Bucknor's service of songs which held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. (Pulse)

 

Banky W spoke about his reaction when he held about the death of Tosyn Bucknor and how he wept. He went to mention the various singers she had special love for.

"When I heard the news, I cried for the first time in a long time. Tosyn Bucknor was one of my favourite people. She loved Coke, MI Abaga, 9ice, RoofTop MC, and me. She was a blessing to everyone. It just seemed like she wanted to do everything she wanted, which she did. She was a sister, wife, OAP, writer. If heaven has a radio station, I'm sure she already has a job," he said.

Nikki Laoye

play Nikki Laoye paying tribute at Tosyn Bucknor's service of songs which held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. (Pulse)

 

The singer and dancer praised Tosyn Bucknor and shared her last encounter with Tosyn Bucknor at an event. She went on to talk about how they always argued about their heights and who was taller.

"Tosyn and I always argued about our heights, I was one of her favourite persons. One major moment I can recall was the last time we saw which was at an occasion. She didn't allow me to leave her sight. She wanted to tell me everything about her husband. We stayed together all through the event and I walked her to her car after the occasion. I just thank God for her life. I saw her in my dream last night and she was smiling at me, she winked at me which means she is happy," she said.

Dare Art Alade

play Darey paying tribute at Tosyn Bucknor's service of songs which held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. (Pulse)

 

Dare Art Alade paid a special tribute to the late Tosyn Bucknor by performing Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' which was quite emotional. He went on to name a number of qualities Tosyn possessed over the few years on earth.

"Tosyn has left us abruptly and she has gotten us all asking why, why, why? Tosyn was fun-filled, hardworking, kind, energetic. Trying to understand Tosyn was like trying to hold something you couldn't hold on to," he said.

Falz

play Falz at Tosyn Bucknor's service of songs which held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. (Pulse)

 

Falz who shared a special friendship with the late Tosyn Bucknor was close to tears as he announced that he was going to be performing a song he dedicated to her with Simi and Sess.

"Simi, Sess got together to do a song for Tosyn. We couldn't perform it here so we don't mess it up. I just want us to pray for her so she can find peace," he said.

Simi

play Simi crying while paying tribute at Tosyn Bucknor's service of songs which held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. (Pulse)

 

Simi who could barely contain her tears revealed that Tosyn Bucknor actually gave her, her first break in the music industry.

"You didn't have to have a personal relationship with her before she impacted in your life. I wasn't super close to her but she loved fully. She gave me my first break and we all know her love for alternative music. I hope this is not an event where we just walk away from, let her life be a learning point for everyone and this song expresses how we feel,"  she said.

Tosyn Bucknor passed away at the age of 37 on Monday, November 19, 2018, following complications from sickle cell anemia. She was survived by a husband, mother, sister and a lot of friends.

"Tosyn Bucknor died due to sickle cell complications" - Funke Bucknor

play (Pulse)

 

Tosyn Bucknor's sister, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, has revealed that her sister died due to sickle cell complications. The top event planner made this known in a statement posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

In her emotional post, the Chief Executive Officer of Zapphire Events said Tosyn was not just her sister but her best friend.

Tosyn Bucknor passes away at 37 play

Tosyn Bucknor

(Twitter/Olawale Agbede)

 

"Hmmmmm...My heart is heavy...but in all things, we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto Tosyn passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you ......." she wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Check out D'banj's message to Don Jazzy on his birthdaybullet
2 Flavour welcomes son with Sandra Okagbuebullet
3 Dencia slams Leon Balogun and family for comments made about Blac Chynabullet

Related Articles

Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor
And the curtain falls on Tosyn Bucknor (Area Mama) at 37
Funke Bucknor pens down emotional post to late sister, Tosyn Bucknor
"Tosyn Bucknor died due to sickle cell complications" - Funke Bucknor
All you need to know about Tosyn Bucknor, the woman who conquered Lagos radio
Celebrities react to shocking death of Tosyn Bucknor
Tosyn Bucknor passes away at 37
Tosyn Bucknor: Late OAP's husband shares a note on how much he misses her
A look back at Tosyn Bucknor & Aurelien Boyer’s 2015 wedding
Johnny Drille, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win big at The Beatz Awards 2018

Celebrities

AY Makun and his family
Read cute message AY sends wife as they mark 10th anniversary
Funke Bucknor pens down emotional post to late sister, Tosyn Bucknor
Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy is now an ambassador for Save The Children
Stephanie Coker
Stephanie Coker shares cute photos on Instagram as she turns 30
X
Advertisement