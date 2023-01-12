Banky W says NYSC should be optional, shares his reasons

The musician shared his opinion in an interview on Tuesday with Channels Television, stating that the NYSC scheme hasn't achieved everything it was designed for since its conception.

In his words, "I don't know if there is anybody that will disagree that NYSC probably does not achieve everything it was originally designed for today, so how do we reform it? Don't cancel it, let's remove it from the constitution and make it optional, the people who do not need it will go."

Banky noted that making the programme optional would increase serious participation and provide a more substantial salary for those who were interested.

"Now you can pay those interested more so instead of paying them N30,000 monthly which does nothing for a young person in Nigeria today. We can pay them N60 - N80, 000," he said.

Banky W is a major contender in the coming 2023 elections.