ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Banky W says NYSC should be optional, shares his reasons

Babatunde Lawal

According to the popular singer, the NYSC project has failed to reach the peak of its aim since it was established.

Banky W say NYSC should be optional
Banky W say NYSC should be optional

Famous singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington, a.k.a. Banky W, has explained why the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), should no longer be mandatory but optional in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The musician shared his opinion in an interview on Tuesday with Channels Television, stating that the NYSC scheme hasn't achieved everything it was designed for since its conception.

In his words, "I don't know if there is anybody that will disagree that NYSC probably does not achieve everything it was originally designed for today, so how do we reform it? Don't cancel it, let's remove it from the constitution and make it optional, the people who do not need it will go."

Banky noted that making the programme optional would increase serious participation and provide a more substantial salary for those who were interested.

"Now you can pay those interested more so instead of paying them N30,000 monthly which does nothing for a young person in Nigeria today. We can pay them N60 - N80, 000," he said.

Banky W is a major contender in the coming 2023 elections.

He joined the PDP, where he got a ticket to contest the National Assembly election in the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Lagos.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top of US Afrobeats chart to 19 weeks

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top of US Afrobeats chart to 19 weeks

Banky W says NYSC should be optional, shares his reasons

Banky W says NYSC should be optional, shares his reasons

Crayon set to release his debut album in 2023

Crayon set to release his debut album in 2023

'Why people lie about their age' - OAP Do2dtun weighs in

'Why people lie about their age' - OAP Do2dtun weighs in

Laycon reveals how many public figures he has dated since winning BBN

Laycon reveals how many public figures he has dated since winning BBN

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues