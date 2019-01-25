Banky W has revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission misspelled his name and logo on the ballot paper for the forthcoming general elections.

The singer turned politician made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019. According to him, the wrong logo was allocated to his party, Modern Democratic Party while his name was also misspelled.

"VERY URGENT!!! It turns out that logo that will show for MDP on the Election day ballot papers is wrong. We have tried every possible option to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately not possible. So we move on. No sense crying over spilt milk. The good news is WE ARE ON THE BALLOT. You will see "Modern Democratic party" on the ballot with this new logo... so PLEASE help us repost the logo everywhere.

''We are also reprinting as much campaign material as we can. We will not be deterred by any obstacle. We will not be discouraged. We will focus on the finish line and forge ahead. No weakness. No regrets. #MDP #STRONGERTOGETHER #BANKONBANKY PS: My last name was also misspelled, but that's a non-issue because you won't see candidate names on election day... just party names, acronyms, and logos. Please remember the Modern Democratic Party. God bless you," he wrote.

Banky W announced his decision to wrong for the house of representatives back in November 2018. The news was largely received by both fans and industry colleagues.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, November 10, 2018, Banky W declared his intention to run for the elective position under the Modern Democratic Party. The EME boss will be contesting to represent Eti-Osa constituency in Lagos at the Federal House of Rep in the 2019 general election.

He wrote, "They said we don’t have the money to run.. we say we our strength lies in our numbers. They said we don’t have the structure, we say we will attempt to build it. They said, “what if you lose”? I say, what if we win?

"You see, my entire life has been a story of just dreaming dreams, praying about those dreams, setting goals, and working until they come true. I can live with trying and failing. I can not live with not trying. So while we may not have a godfather, we do have God. And we have a vision. And intellectual capacity. And integrity. And the right intentions. And last but not least, a whole lot of hope. At the end of the day, hope may be all we have, but I believe that it is all we need. Thank you and God bless Nigeria."