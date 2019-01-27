The profile said the singer has converted his EME record company to a PR firm to help Buhari's cause while responding to Banky's comment on the suspension the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen by the president.

Onnoghen was temporarily removed on Friday, January 25, 2019, and has been replaced by Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, from Bauchi State. The latter is to act in his place while he deals with an issue of not declaring his assets.

"Your EME Company you converted to PR firm got a contract of N57m through one Abubakar Ahmed to promote Buhari. Why have you not been doing your work?," the Twitter profile charges.

Banky W who recently declared an interest to run for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives is contesting under the Eti-Osa constituency. Since declaring his intention, he has shown honesty and an interest to serve.

His powerful speech in November 2018, when he announced that he is running for a legislative post with the Modern Democratic Party platform offered a feeling of non-partisanship but Shalom Miriam Shehu thinks it is all pretence.

The accuser claimed to have proof of Banky W's trip to Abuja alongside his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington, to sign the contract that reportedly earned him N57 million to support Buhari who is keen about securing a second tenure president.

In his response, Banky W denies knowing Abubakar Ahmed and labels the accusation as deceiving. The singer requested proof of the allegation and hopes to see them in the court.

"FALSE. COMPLETELY false and untrue," the R&B musician says in a tweet replying the accuser.

Hurt for not being trusted

In more tweets, Banky W seemed disappointed over the attention the allegation had received since it was posted on Saturday.

He faulted those who believed the rumour of the N57 million contract for not caring to confirm if it was true.

"Someone can tweet 'Banky W has collected 57 million contract to do PR for Buhari' and get hundreds of retweets/believers in a few mins, without anyone actually bothering to ask for proof."

Banking on Adesua

Banky W's wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington is a supportive partner. She also tweeted a response to the accuser Shalom Miriam Shehu and says she is telling lies.

In a tweet, the actress is hopeful time uncovers what is currently hidden.

"My husband has never collected a dime to support Buhari. There is nothing to substantiate what you have written and I'm racking my brain about why you would write this.

"I'm saddened too. More because it is a huge lie but life has taught me that time reveals ALL THINGS."