There are reports that former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bamike (Bambam) Olawunmi is pregnant for boyfriend, Tope (Teddy A) Adenibuyan.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the couple are expecting their first child together very soon. However, an introduction ceremony is billed to hold at Bam Bam's father's house on Friday, August 30, 2019.

It would be recalled a few weeks ago, Bam Bam's engagement to Teddy A was announced on social media by the couple. The couple are yet to release any official statement about the pregnancy or the engagement ceremony.

We guess friends and family of the couple have a wedding to plan later this year or in the coming year.

BBNaija ex-Housemates, Bambam and Teddy A are engaged

Bambam shared the good news on her Instagram page on Sunday, August 4, 2019, with a picture of the engagement ring in her finger. The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija, where they developed interest in each other and are now set to tie the knots.

In June, Bambam expressed her undying love for Teddy A in a birthday message that was shared on her Instagram page with hints that the lovers are set to take their relationship to the next level.

Bambam and Teddy A started their relationship while competing for the grand prize of N45million at the Season 3 of BBNaija tagged Double Wahala in 2018. The two continued with their affair after they were evicted and have taken it a notch higher.