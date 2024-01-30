ADVERTISEMENT
Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also stated that he was waiting for the right time to tell his truth and debunk the false reports from the media from years ago.

Baba Tee added that he never hit her her back whenever she abused him [Dailypost]
The actor opened up about the tumultuous relationship on The Honest Bunch Podcast, shedding light on the alleged physical abuse he endured.

Baba Tee recounted a specific incident that marked the beginning of the abuse. According to him, a simple interaction at an event, where he took pictures with someone, triggered a violent reaction from Oduwole.

He said: "The first abuse I got was a big dirty slap, a heavy one. It was a resounding slap I would never forget in my life. We went to a show and somebody hugged me and we took pictures together, and that was when I knew that I don enter wahala. She kept mute when she was driving and I was like, 'What happened? What happened?'"

Baba Tee then described the aftermath, saying, "When we got home, she hit me with a resounding slap and asked me, 'Who was that person that you were hugging?'"

The actor revealed that the physical altercations escalated from there, with Oduwole reportedly slapping, beating, and even wrestling with him. Baba Tee explained that he chose not to retaliate to avoid legal consequences, stating, "I couldn't raise my hand because I didn't want to go to prison."

After enduring what he referred to as a "toxic relationship," Baba Tee returned to Nigeria, only to face legal repercussions later when he went back to London. He disclosed that he received a call from the police, informing him that he had been accused of assault and threatening Oduwole's life. Subsequently, he had to hire a lawyer to explain his side of the story, ultimately being declared a free man in 2015.

The actor expressed gratitude to the British legal system for handling the matter without bias.

Baba Tee's union with Oduwole ended in 2013, and at the time, it was said to be due to irreconcilable differences. However, in an interview with TVC, at the time, he denied ever being married to Oduwole.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

