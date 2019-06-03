Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe has returned back to the country weeks after receiving treatment outside the country.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, Baba Suwe returned back to the country a few days ago. While paying a visit to Rev Esther Ajayi who is said to have covered his N10M medical bills, he appreciated and thanked her for the kind gesture.

Baba Suwe was in the company of his son, Shola and younger brother, Adegboyega as the visited Sheraton Hotel in Lagos where they met Rev Esther Ajayi.

It would be recalled that Baba Suwe was flown out of the country to the United States of America in a wheelchair some weeks ago for medical treatment. His sudden illness not only caused a scare to his family but his fans and the nation at large.

A few weeks ago, the comic actor denied rumours of his death saying he is hale and hearty and commencing treatment in Rhode Island, United States of America. The rumour of Baba Suwe's death came after his departure from Nigeria on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, the actor, Babatunde Omidina, was discharged by the doctors at the Federal Government owned medical facility. Yomi Fabiyi had informed the public about the improvement on the actor's health.

The donations for his treatment

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo donated the sum of N1 million to support Baba Suwe. The donation was made through the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris.

On February 24, 2019, Yomi Fabiyi announced that the sum of N10 million donation was received from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi through actor and producer, Gbenga Adewusi aka Bayowa for the treatment of Baba Suwe in the United States of America.