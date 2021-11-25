RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Baba Suwe buried amid tears

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star was buried according to Muslim rites.

Nigerian veteran Babatunde Omidina laid to rest [Zhigammy]
Nigerian veteran Babatunde Omidina laid to rest [Zhigammy]

Nigerian movie veteran Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe has been laid to rest.

The movie star was laid to rest according to Muslim rites on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Baba Suwe was buried at his residence in Ikorodu amid tears from sympathisers and family.

Among those who were present at the burial of the movie star were his colleagues.

Baba Suwe died on Monday, November 22, at the age of 63.

The death of the movie star was announced by his son, Adesola.

Until his death, Baba Suwe as he was fondly called was one of Nigeria's funniest on-screen actors.

Born on August 22, 1958, in Inabere Street in Lagos Island where he grew up, Baba Suwe originally hailed from the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Nigerian movie veteran Babatunde Omidina [Instagram/BabaSuwe]
Nigerian movie veteran Babatunde Omidina [Instagram/BabaSuwe] Pulse Nigeria

Baba Suwe began acting in 1971 but came into the limelight after he featured in a movie titled, Omolasan, a film produced by Obalende.

He became more popular after he featured in Iru Esin, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997.

He had featured and produced several Nigerian movies such as Baba Jaiye jaiye.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

