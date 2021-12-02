Baba Ijesha's trial adjourned after request to change his initial statement

The trial was adjourned after he requested to change his initial statement.

The disgraced actor through his lawyer, Prince Kayode, requested that the court should strike out the statement that he gave at the Sabo Police Station when he was initially arrested.

His counsel said the statement he gave at the Sabo Police Station is different from the one taken at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

The case was adjourned to December 15th.

Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of comedian, Princess.