Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates in graphic detail how she was sexually assaulted

The actor was arrested in April for sexually assaulting the young child.

The teenager on Wednesday, October 20, in a video played during proceedings at an Ikeja Special Offences Court said the 49-year-old embattled actor told her he was her boyfriend.

Twitter

She said that Baba Ijesha visited the house where she was staying with her guardian, (Princess) and brought out his penis then asked her to sit on his lap.

"I didn’t make a sound after seeing his private part. I sat on his laps myself and removed my pant because of my concentration on the cartoon I was watching," she said.

"I sat in front of the television trying to watch cartoons. Baba Ijesha told me to come and sit on his lap and so I did. Then he removed his private part and told me to sit on him."

She claimed that Baba Ijesha returned again the following day and penetrated her with a key.

Pulse Nigeria

"He parked his car away from his house and that was where he inserted his car key into my private part while trying to kiss me. When he inserted the car key, I felt some type of way," she claimed.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, a forensic expert had revealed how the actor inserted a key into the private part of the minor.

Pulse Nigeria

Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.