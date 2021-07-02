Baba Ijesha: Princess blasts veteran actress Iya Rainbow over recent interview

In a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, the veteran actress said she appealed to Princess to drop the molestation case against movie star Baba Ijesha.

In a series of videos posted via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 1, 2021, Princess slammed Iya Rainbow for her comments.

"Mama Rainbow, I am ashamed of you. You are not a good mother. I regret I ever respected you. I regret that I ever saw you as a mother and grandmother. You said you called for four days and that I did not answer you and that now they have released him," she said.

"For your information, you called me just once, telling me that I should go and release him. You were instructing me and I never disrespected you. I even took my time to explain to you. You told me that Baba Ijesha called you to help him beg me that he has offended me. I then asked you if he told you what he did and you said no he didn't."

For Princess, she is shocked that the one person she held in high esteem would make comments like that.

"You can just imagine. Mama Rainbow that I held in high esteem. If I was your child or the victim was your child, would you have done that? I did not expect this from you at all. You came and you were so insensitive to say you called me and were pleading for the case not to be escalated," she said.

"How can you say such a thing. Don't ever! Anything that concerns me please just stay away from it because I used to respect you up until this evening. It is a shame."

"If I was your child, would you come to me and say I should go and release somebody that is in police custody for a crime they are investigating? and then you go online to start saying I wanted to sneak out(of the court). Were you there? Were you with me when I was in court?"

"Who are you Mama Rainbow? You are supposed to be a role model, a grandmother, a strong christian? I am ashamed of you that you can come for me in that way at your age. Are you praying for this to happen to your children or your children's children? If this happened to you, would you handle it this way? Must you talk Mama Rainbow?"

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of comedian Princess.

In a video that has since gone viral, the disgraced actor confessed to molesting the little girl when she was 7.

He was arraigned before a magistrate court in June on a four-count charge.