It has indeed has been an interesting past few days as people around the world and celebs have thrilled us with their #10YearsChallenge photos but one that has caught everyone's attention is that of AY.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, where posted his photos varying from his pre-wedding photos, first comedy skit to his former place of residence and his first comedy show from ten years ago to his present status...and all we can say is growth!!!

"Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle. Keep on keeping on and never give up. #10yearschallenge #9yearsintheuniverty #bartender #busconductor #scavenger #laudryman #barber #etc #productofgrace💯," he captioned the photos.

If you ever wondered what patience is all about then AY's #10YearsChallenge is a typical example of what how to remain steadfast and consistent. Thumbs up AY!!!

This cannot be said for some other celebrities who took part in the #10YearsChallenge like Daddy Freeze who recently revealed how he was in a horrible marriage coupled with the fact he was going through depression 10 years ago.

"This #10yearschallenge really got me thinking.....10 years ago I was doing quite well financially, substantially better than I am now. I could walk into a shop and spend money on a Rolex, mille or a Cartier watch without thinking twice...I was also doing a lot in the Pentecostal church I was attending then...But the ‘doing well’ ended there. I was in a horrible marriage, I was going through depression and my colleagues at work hated my guts, in short, there was a hole in my soul," he wrote.

Daddy Freeze has been in the news for different reasons over the last couple of years. From his failed marriage to his consistent calling out of pastors in recent times, he has become a regular face on the front pages of blogs and tabloids.