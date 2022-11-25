RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayra Starr reacts to backlash over skimpy outfit

Babatunde Lawal

When Ayra starr said "me no get the time for the hate and the bad energy" in her hit song 'Rush', she wasn't joking.

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr
19 and dangerous Ayra Starr

Despite the ocean of criticism directed at singer Ayra Starr for her wardrobe choice for the Meta concert, the singer has refused to drown. She has responded to the backlash with an interesting apology to her fans.

The day started with the rising Mavins musician getting criticised for performing in a provocative dress to the concert, which held in Lagos last night, November 24, 2022.

With only a few people backing the singer's outfit, majority of social media users knocked the singer for it. Starr wore a short skirt, a small, revealing top, and her signature high boots.

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr
19 and dangerous Ayra Starr

Following the outrage online, the artist has released a voice recording on Twitter. In the recording captioned "I apologise," she says, "oh nooo, oh, wow, I'd do it again, I'd never wear short skirts again [laughs]."

She followed up with a snippet of her hit song 'Rush' singing: "me no get the time for the hate and the bad energy got my mind on my money, make e dance like Poco Lee, steady green like broccoli."

The celestial being, as she calls herself, then caps it up by asking that fans go and stream Mavin's recent release, 'Won Da Mo.'

It is evident that fans should expect more mini skirts from the celebrity, given that it appears to be her signature style.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

