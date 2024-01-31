ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayra Starr opens up about how she handles emotional moments on stage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I feel like I cry every time," she said.

Ayra Starr's first point of contact is her mum, when she's emotional.
Ayra Starr's first point of contact is her mum, when she's emotional.

Recommended articles

The rising star confessed that she often finds solace in crying and stressed that she cries a lot a lot when going through a rough patch.

In the interview, Starr disclosed, "I feel like I cry every time. I'm very emotional, and I like to let it out. One minute I'm crying, and the next I'm on stage like yeah, and nobody knows I just finished crying."

The singer went on to narrate a particularly challenging experience during a show where she faced multiple issues, whilst feeling unwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can't remember what show it was exactly, but there was one where I was having issues with sound and I was having cramps and I also felt sick. But I told myself that "' have to give them a good show,'" said Ayra Starr.

Despite these challenges, she was determined to deliver a memorable performance for her fans.

She added: "People were tweeting and girls were DM-ing me their skirts. Everyone was excited to see me, but I didn't feel like I was going to give them a great show, and I was sad, and it took me a lot to leave my bed and come up on that stage, and I was crying so much."

Ayra Starr also highlighted the importance of her mother's support during such moments. She shared how she reached out to her mother, who reassured her with comforting words. The singer recounted one instance when her mother suggested she come home if things were challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My mum was the first person I called. My mum would always answer even at 3 am Nigerian time. And she'd be like 'If it's like that come home, nobody send you work.' And I was in Australia and I told her 'I can't come home, I'm in Australia,'" she narrated.

The singer stated that she was able to deliver a remarkable show despite the issues she faced.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I just let them - Ayra Starr on how she deals with internet trolls

I just let them - Ayra Starr on how she deals with internet trolls

Ayra Starr opens up about how she handles emotional moments on stage

Ayra Starr opens up about how she handles emotional moments on stage

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Asa returns with her first single in 2 years

Asa returns with her first single in 2 years

Zainab Balogun is not in the game for fame, showbiz or social media numbers

Zainab Balogun is not in the game for fame, showbiz or social media numbers

I have already prepared my Grammy dress & acceptance speech - Ayra Starr

I have already prepared my Grammy dress & acceptance speech - Ayra Starr

Skepta teases upcoming single featuring Portable

Skepta teases upcoming single featuring Portable

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Spyro to embark on global musical journey as he announces the Next Rated EP world tour

Spyro to embark on global musical journey as he announces the Next Rated EP world tour

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Baba Tee added that he never hit her her back whenever she abused him [Dailypost]

Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Yul Edochie says he would return to acting after fulfilling his destiny as a minister [Instagram/Yuledochie]

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

Davido and Chioma had an eventful night out [instagram/Davido]

Davido and wife Chioma return to Lagos after welcoming twins in the US

Simi wants a world where women have the freedom to choose what they want to be [Instagram/Symplysimi]

My goal is to fight for women's right to choose - singer Simi on feminism