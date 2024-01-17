Ayo Edebiri speaks on growing up in a strict conservation home in America

In a profile for The Times UK, she offered insights into her life and career. She described what it was like growing up in a religious home, her education and the early stages of her career.

She was born on October 3, 1995 and raised in Boston Massachusetts as an only child. Her mother is from Barbados, and her father is a Yoruba man from Nigeria. As an only child, she was accustomed to grown-up conversations with her parents, and she loved it.

In her words, “I feel like I was kind of in an adult club. I loved being a little adult.”

Like many people with immigrant parents in America, she was raised in a strict and religious home. Her mother attended a pentecostal church. She told the outlet that it was in her church that she was exposed to art, music, public speaking and reading.

She noted that she still worries about the end of the world, as the teachings from the sermons are still ingrained in her head.

“There was definitely a lot of anxiety about, like, the end of the world. Am I a good person? And I’m probably always worried about the end of the world in a sense. I think when those things are encoded in your DNA, they’ll always be there. It might not be always from the lens of an evangelist, but I think as a human being those are things that I think about, however consciously or subconsciously,” she told the outlet.

She attended New York University where she studied Dramatic Writing. Her initial major was Teaching before she made the switch to a more passion-driven course. It was while in school that she met her best friend and longtime collaborator, Rachel Sennott.

