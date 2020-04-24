Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun also known as AY says the only way the lockdown orders can work across the country amid coronavirus surge is when the rich decide to help the poor by providing food items.

Since the surge of coronavirus, various state governments including that at the federal level have issued lockdown orders across the country.

According to the comedian in a series of posts shared via his Twitter and Instagram pages on Friday, April 24, 2020, the only way the stay at home order can be fully effective is when the rich decide to help the poor with food.

"All we keep hearing daily is "STAY AT HOME".The rich want the poor to stay home to avoid the spread of Corvid19, but HUNGER VIRUS won't allow the poor to stay home. We can only control d spread of d virus when the rich help the poor by providing enough food to stay at home," he tweeted.

"Two main pandemics at the moment we are fighting...... 1. Coronavirus 2. Hunger virus. Two main groups of people at the moment fighting the pandemics...... 1. The Rich and 2. The poor. The global irony and the African outlook...... The rich are afraid of the virus.

"The poor are afraid of hunger. The rich want the poor to stay home to avoid the spread, but hunger won't allow the poor to stay home. The poor fear that if they stay home, the hunger virus will kill them.

"The rich fears that if they also come out of their homes the coronavirus will kill them....... What a delicate situation we have ......... Opinion: In other to restore the world or Nigeria to its normal social equilibrium. The rich should assist the poor with food so that they can stay at home.

"When the rich succeed in keeping the poor at home by providing enough food. The spread of the coronavirus which the rich fears the most will be chased out! This is common sense.....Yet because some people have the microphones, all you hear is ...... “stay at home”.......... “stay at home”. How can they stay at home when the hunger virus is at home. fight coronavirus Fight Hunger.

The surge of the virus has made several state governments issue lockdown orders which have been met by condemnation by many, especially the poor.

At the time of publishing this article, Nigeria now has a total of 981 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 31 deaths.

Also, 197 patients who have fully recovered from coronavirus have been discharged.