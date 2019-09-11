Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY says people should understand that they can't be pleased all the time.

The comedian and actor took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, where he wrote on people and their self-entitlement when it comes to asking for help from well to do individuals.

"People around you should understand that you cannot please everyone all the time. It usually ends up being a terrible move whenever you try to do that amongst people who fail to understand, or lack appreciation for even the little you do.

"We can only appreciate the sermon of 'Give and it will come back to you...' when you are in a position to give. There's always going to be someone disappointed, so you might as well make yourself happy and Be You. 'Givers never lack' no mean say make you lack sense. According to Timaya 'I CAN'T KILL MYSELF," he wrote.

AY Makun wants everyone to know that they cannot be pleased for every time they request for assistance.[Instagram/AYComedian]

From Annie Idibia to Uti Nwachukwu, Omoni Oboli, eLDee, and Stella Damasus, we heard these celebrities share their personal experiences with people on social media who have a thing for begging or appealing for financial assistance.

"I'm sick and tired of people sliding in my DM, begging for money"- eLDee cries out

In 2018, eLDee carried out over the number of people sliding into his DM begging for money. [Instagram/EldeeThaDon]

In 2018, eLDee carried out over the number of people sliding into his DM begging for money. Going by the posts the rapper posted on his Instagram stories on Friday, October 5, 2018, it is obvious that he is fed up with the unending and irritating messages he has been receiving in his DM.

In 2018, eLDee carried out over the number of people sliding into his DM begging for money.

"I'm sick and tired of people sliding into my DM to beg for money. I barely have enough for me and my girls and I sure don't have money trees growing in my yard," he wrote. It didn't end there as he went to reveal that for every time he gives out money, he is depriving his family the things they need.