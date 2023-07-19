A.Y doesn't rate himself among the top 20 funniest Nigerian comedians

He made this declaration while speaking on the Teju Babyface: King of Talk podcast, noting that there is always room for improvement.

Revealing that he does not see himself in the ranks of the funniest comics, the comedian said, "One thing I also tell people, if I am left to count the funniest guys in the industry if you give me the opportunity to name up to twenty, I won't put AY, I won't put myself."

AY and the host went on to speak further on the comic's career and how his comedy has impacted people, notwithstanding the negative comments received by critics on the internet.

"You know, sometimes you just read the blogs and you go through comments, and people say, 'I don't find this guy funny'", the comedian and filmmaker began before the host interjected.

Babyface noted that people on the internet are rather harsh when it comes to their negative commentary, adding that celebrities have feelings as well.

In the host's words, "I always wonder, when you read these things, do you feel like I feel? Like, when people write these things, do they not know that we have feelings?"

AY responded by highlighting the fact that criticism is part of life and that even celebrities have things that they don't like, but the difference is that they won't go online to talk about those things at the expense of the other people involved.

AY also pointed out that he sees negativity in the comment sections as an indicator of a need for improvement.