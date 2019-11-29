Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun also known as AY is celebrating his eleventh wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Mabel today Friday, November 29, 2019.

To mark their special day, the comedian and actor took top his Instagram page where he shared some adorable photos of his family. He went on to celebrate his wife in one of the photos, calling her his best friend and sister.

"You have been my beloved friend and sister in the last 16 years, my lovely wife, soulmate and mother in the last 11 years. So let us continue to grow old together @midas_interiors. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY #moreblessings #gratitude #graceambassadors," he wrote.

Happy Anniversary to the Makuns from all of us at Pulse. Ayo and Mabel Makun tied the knot in 2008 and their marriage is blessed with a daughter.

In 2018, AY gathered friends at his newly completed mansion to celebrate his daughter's 10th birthday party.

The birthday extravaganza...

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, where he shared several photos from the birthday party. In one of the photos, he appreciated all the celebrities who came to honour his daughter.

From Kanayo O. Kanayo, 2Face Idibia and family, Ramsey Noah and his family to Paul Okoye and family,Mercy Johnson and her husband, Ceec, Mike Ezuronye, Olu Maintain, Timi Dakolo,IK Ogbonna, Alexx Ekubo, Osas Ighodaro, Susan Peters, Ubi Franklin, Sexy Steel, Efe(BBNaija), Lilian Afegbai the list of celebs who came to party with the Makuns were endless.