Assault allegation: JJC Skillz deletes son's photo from his Instagram page

This is coming on the heels of the accusation made against him by Benito's mother, Mella.

Mella accused the music star of physically assaulting her son and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Pulse Nigeria

"While you parade yourself on social media pretending with fake piety to be the main character in an aspirational story, the son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma," she wrote.

Her post came hours after she exposed the photos of JJC and Akindele's kids on social media.

According to her, it was done in retaliation for JJC exposing her family.

Benito became a social media sensation after he alleged that his stepmom was a horrible person.

He made this known following reports of crisis in JJC and Akindele's marriage.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the young man, the actress is not who many people believe she is.

He also added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

The young man disabled all his social media pages after going public about his stepmom.

JJC later released a post where he downplayed the rumours about the crisis in their marriage.