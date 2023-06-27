ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Asking a woman for her body count is irrelevant - Joeboy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Mr. Eazi's protege believes that a woman's body count does not matter in a relationship.

Joeboy
Joeboy

Recommended articles

The loverboy revealed this during a recent interview with StandoutTV saying, "Asking a woman for her body count is kind of irrelevant".

A 'body count' in this context refers to the number of people a person has had sexual relations with.

To back up his stance he asked, "If you ask a lady what's her body count and she says three people, how are you going to know for sure that she has only been with three people? Would you start investigating her life?"

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer explained that usually there are tell-tale signs for if a person is interested in you, therefore the knowledge of his/her body count does not matter.

Further into the interview, he was asked if he would be with a person who has slept with over 40 people to which he replied 'No'.

It is not new to us that Joeboy is a loverboy through and through; as is indicated in his music. Speaking with Pulse on March 15, 2023, he put it out there that he didn't mind spending millions on his woman.

"I love to spoil my woman, as for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira," he said.

He intends to reorient the minds of his listeners to the idea of real love. "My mission is to change the narrative of this toxic love everyone is singing about these days," he said during this interview with Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full StandoutTV interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Asking a woman for her body count is irrelevant - Joeboy

Asking a woman for her body count is irrelevant - Joeboy

Ini Edo speaks on why she disregards negative comments online

Ini Edo speaks on why she disregards negative comments online

Pan-African digital content company, Afrorevo presents 24-hour Afrobeat radio station, VYBZ FM 94.5

Pan-African digital content company, Afrorevo presents 24-hour Afrobeat radio station, VYBZ FM 94.5

Make Music Lagos 2023 Shut Down Concert delivers memorable performances and excitement for Nigeria's music scene

Make Music Lagos 2023 Shut Down Concert delivers memorable performances and excitement for Nigeria's music scene

International Afrobeats sensation Jeffery Benson set to release new singles 'Solo'

International Afrobeats sensation Jeffery Benson set to release new singles 'Solo'

Joeboy dazzles fans in London stop of 'Body & Soul' tour

Joeboy dazzles fans in London stop of 'Body & Soul' tour

Joeboy shares the one thing he is looking for in a girlfriend

Joeboy shares the one thing he is looking for in a girlfriend

Odumodu Blvck set to release new single featuring Fireboy DML

Odumodu Blvck set to release new single featuring Fireboy DML

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson has cut ties with her mum [Nydjlive]

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Reality TV star Nengi Thompson has a new tattoo [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Nigerian celebrity power couple Adesua Etomi and Banky W [Instagram/BankyW]

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

Simi has never been heartbroken

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle