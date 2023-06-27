Asking a woman for her body count is irrelevant - Joeboy

The loverboy revealed this during a recent interview with StandoutTV saying, "Asking a woman for her body count is kind of irrelevant".

A 'body count' in this context refers to the number of people a person has had sexual relations with.

To back up his stance he asked, "If you ask a lady what's her body count and she says three people, how are you going to know for sure that she has only been with three people? Would you start investigating her life?"

The singer explained that usually there are tell-tale signs for if a person is interested in you, therefore the knowledge of his/her body count does not matter.

Further into the interview, he was asked if he would be with a person who has slept with over 40 people to which he replied 'No'.

It is not new to us that Joeboy is a loverboy through and through; as is indicated in his music. Speaking with Pulse on March 15, 2023, he put it out there that he didn't mind spending millions on his woman.

"I love to spoil my woman, as for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira," he said.

He intends to reorient the minds of his listeners to the idea of real love. "My mission is to change the narrative of this toxic love everyone is singing about these days," he said during this interview with Pulse.

