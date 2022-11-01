Details: Tinubu conveyed his condolence and that of his wife and family at the unfortunate loss of Ifeanyi Adeleke who was reported to have passed in the early hours of Tuesday, 1st November 2022.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sympathizes with Davido and Chioma over the loss of their son
The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress Asiawaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his condolences with Nigerian music megastar David Adeleke AKA Davido and Chioma Rowland over the passing of their son Ifeanyi.
In the post shared on Twitter, Tinubu stated that the child's loss was tragic and he prayed that God should grant the family the strength to deal with the painful loss.
"Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy."
Tinubu joins other presidential aspirants Peter Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso who have all expressed their heartfelt condolences to Davido and Chioma.
Recall that Pulse has reported the news of the painful loss of Ifeanyi Adeleke who was reported to have drowned in the swimming pool at the family's Banana Island house. It was reported that by the time the 3-year-old was found in the pool it was too late and he was pronounced to have passed at a hospital on the Island where he was rushed.
