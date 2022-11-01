Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sympathizes with Davido and Chioma over the loss of their son

In the post shared on Twitter, Tinubu stated that the child's loss was tragic and he prayed that God should grant the family the strength to deal with the painful loss.

"Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy."

Tinubu joins other presidential aspirants Peter Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso who have all expressed their heartfelt condolences to Davido and Chioma.